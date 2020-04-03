Your golf course questions answered amid COVID-19 concerns

A few golf courses in town are still open and operating, and some residents have been asking why that’s the case in light of the statewide social distancing guidelines put forth by Gov. Greg Abbott.

On Thursday, KBTX learned that the City of Bryan has closed the City Course at the Phillips Event Center. City officials say they were having a hard time enforcing social distancing guidelines at the facility.

“What we were finding is that social distancing was just a challenge,” said Deputy City Manager Hugh Walker. “So the management there made a decision that instead of trying to enforce it, they were go ahead and close for the short term."

Walker said that private golf courses in Bryan may remain open as long as everyone is following CDC guidelines.

In College Station, the city does not own any of the golf courses in town; they are all privately owned. The golf course at Texas A&M is run by the university.

"With respect to the golf course, for example, those operations are non-essential in nature, but we recognize they can be observed in an outdoor setting,” said Brian Piscacek, assistant College Station city manager. “Now, we do have legitimate concerns about cart or equipment sharing considering the transmissibility of the virus, but we understand local course are adopting proper protocols to follow by the guidance that's been issued by the CDC and the White House.”

Most public parks remain open but some do have limited access. Regarding playground equipment in local parks, the cities highly discourage their use.