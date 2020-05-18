Your guide to reopening of bowling alleys, bingo halls, rodeos & youth events

For families looking to unwind and have some fun while practicing social distancing, here's what the most recent guidelines say for Texas.

Click here for a full list of businesses and industries that are allowed to reopen this month.

Bowling, skating, bingo halls

Effective May 22, 2020, bowling alleys,bingo halls, simulcasting, and skating rinks may operate up to 25% of their total listed occupancy.

Bowling alleys must ensure at least 6 feet social distancing between

operating bowling lanes.

In College Station, Grand Station Entertainment announced it will open on Friday.

Bingo halls must ensure at least 6 feet social distancing between customers playing bingo, and facilities that are simulcasting must ensure their patrons are engaged in at least 6 feet social distancing.

Any components of the establishments or facilities that have interactive functions or exhibits, including child play areas, interactive games, and video arcades, must remain closed.

Rodeo and equestrian events

Effective May 22, 2020, individuals may engage in, and sponsors may put on, rodeos and equestrian events.

Spectators are allowed, provided that indoor venues limit the number of spectators to no more than 25% of the total listed occupancy of the venue, and outdoor venues may operate at up to 25% of the normal operating limits as determined by the facility owner. Six feet of separation between individuals not within the same household should be maintained to the extent feasible.

To the extent the rodeo or equestrian event has spectators, the person sponsoring the event must ensure that ingress and egress from the venue allow for 6 feet of social distancing between individuals on entering and exiting the venue.

Larger gatherings that include a rodeo or equestrian event, such as a county fair, are not authorized at this time.

Zoos, aquariums, natural caverns and similar facilities

Effective May 29, 2020, zoos, and effective May 22, 2020, aquariums, natural caverns, and similar facilities, may operate up to 25% of the total listed occupancy (or, for zoos, 25 percent of the normal operating limits as determined by the zoo owner), and must close any components of the zoo, aquarium, natural cavern, or similar facility that have interactive functions or exhibits, including child play areas, amusement and video game areas.

Indoor areas of zoos, other than restrooms, must remain closed. Local public zoos, aquariums, natural caverns, and similar facilities may operate only if permitted by the local government.

Youth clubs and camps

Youth Clubs, such as Boy Scouts, Girl Scouts, TOP Teens (of TOP Ladies of Distinction), FFA, and Girls Inc., may hold meetings beginning now.

Meetings held indoors should not exceed more than 10 individuals at any time, provided 6 feet of distance between individuals is maintained; staggering meetings to comply with the 10 individual limit is encouraged.

Have employees, volunteers, and contractors maintain at least 6 feet of separation from other individuals. If such distancing is not feasible, other measures such as face-covering, hand hygiene, cough etiquette,

cleanliness and sanitation should be rigorously practiced.

Youth camps may prepare to open and obtain the necessary supplies and equipment in order to follow the below health and safety protocols. At this time, day youth camps may open on May 31, 2020.

Youth sports

Effective May 31, 2020, youth sports may begin holding practices without spectators other than one parent or guardian per participant, as needed.

Those sports may begin holding games or similar competitions, with or without spectators, on or after June 15, 2020. Spectators should maintain at least 6 feet of social distancing from individuals not within the spectator’s group.

Professional sports without in-person spectators

Professional basketball, baseball, car racing, football, golf, softball, and tennis leagues may apply to the Department of State Health Services for approval to hold professional sporting events in Texas.

These events may take place on or after May 31, 2020.

The professional sporting events may not have spectators physically present on the premises. Each league must submit, along with a request for approval in the manner prescribed by the Department of State Health Services, a plan that incorporates applicable minimum standard health protocols recommended by the Department of State Health Services and such additional measures as are needed to ensure a safe plan for conducting the events.

The Department of State Health Services, in consultation with the Office of the Governor and any recommendations by the advisory Strike Force to Open Texas, will review the applications.

