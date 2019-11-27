Experts share ways to stay safe, on time during your holiday travel

Travel experts say there will be more than 4 million Texans traveling for Thanksgiving holiday weekend.

From airplanes to vehicles to trains, millions around the country will be heading out to visit family and friends.

Here in the Brazos Valley, some are heading to Easterwood Airport. Airport authorities say many people travel during the holidays who are not used to traveling, so reminders of how to safely travel are important.

Easterwood officials say to arrive at the airport at least one hour prior to your flight. They also suggest remembering the 3:1:1 rule while you are packing your carry-on bags. The rule says, 3.4 ounces of liquids or less per container, one quart-size clear plastic bag, one bag per passenger.

Whether it be leaving the airport in a rental car, or traveling with your own vehicle to your holiday turkey, AAA Texas says more than 3.8 million people will be traveling by car this holiday weekend.

With so many people on the roads, Daniel Armbruster, AAA Texas spokesperson, says the day before Thanksgiving is the day they have the highest number of auto accident claims.

“With more people on the roadways that certainly increases the risks of a crash,” said Armbruster. “Making sure you are alert when you are behind the wheel, that you have gotten at least seven hours of sleep, and you are ready to go your vehicle is ready to go is important. Also, make sure that you don’t drive intoxicated or intext-icated. Both impaired, and distracted driving have deadly consequences.”

