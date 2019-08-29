You're The Tops Luncheon accepting nomination for 2020

There are only a few days left to nominate a woman for 2020 You're The Tops Luncheon. The annual event will celebrate and recognize exceptional women who are making a difference in the community.

"I know that there are a ton of women in our community that do amazing things every day," said Sheree Boegner. "Look at any of the organizations you're involved in and there's probably that one woman that is running around, doing all of these things and nobody really recognizes her, but they're the people that get things done."

The nomination deadline is Tuesday, September 3. The You're The Tops Luncheon will be held on April 25 at the Hilton College Station. Funds raised at the event will benefit The Prenatal Clinic.

The Prenatal Clinic is dedicated to helping low-income pregnant women in the Brazos Valley.