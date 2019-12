A live nativity scene is happening at the A&M United Methodist Church Annex Lawn in College Station.

The production is on December 8 and begins at 6:00 p.m. and is being presented by the Youth Group. It will include live animals, music, and the retelling of the Christmas story.

Children under the age of 8 are invited to dress in a provided costume to sing Silent Night. Children must arrive at 5:15 p.m. to participate.