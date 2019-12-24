Youth baseball league gives back to Twin City Mission

For several years Twelve Baseball has supported Twin City Mission, and this year was no different as the U10 division collected funds to purchase much needed items for warmth this winter.

Benjamin Espinoza, representing Twelve Baseball, presented Twin City Mission C.E.O. Dorothy Nevill with a collection of blankets.

On the non-profit's Facebook page, Twin City Mission states that they're "so proud of these guys, that love America's pastime, and believe in helping others when they can."