A youth rodeo competition rode into the Brazos Valley this weekend.

The Central Texas Youth Rodeo Association is holding its two rodeos at the Brazos County Expo Center from Friday through Sunday.

The event featured team roping, steer riding, and barrel racing.

The non-profit organization was established in 1991 and works to give young people a chance to participate in competitive rodeo events around Central Texas.

The next rodeo will be held in Hamilton on February 21.