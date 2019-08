The Texas A&M Agrilife Extension Service in Grimes County is hosting a beef cattle clinic for young farmers and beef producers.

The South Central Texas Cow/Calf Clinic is October 25 at the Washington County Fair Grounds.

The youth will learn the aspects of running a beef cattle operation from reproduction to grilling.

Registration is free for youth.

For more information about the clinic or to register, call the Grimes County Extension Office at (936)873-3907.