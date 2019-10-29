College Station water rescue closes feeder road to one lane

College Station Police are conducting a water rescue on the southbound feeder road between Harvey Road and Southwest Parkway.

The road is down to a single lane. A vehicle is off the side of the road in the ditch.

College Station police say one vehicle left the roadway and crashed into the creek bed. They are investigating how it happened and if the crash happened on the feeder or Highway 6. Officials haven't been able to find the driver and they don't know how many people were in the vehicle.

We'll continue to update this story as we learn more.