Authorities still at El Paso Walmart following mass shooting

The city of El Paso is still mourning after a gunman killed at least 20 people at a crowded shopping center on Saturday and wounded more than two dozen others.

A makeshift memorial with candles and other items continues to grow in front of the scene.

Patrick Crusius, 21, is charged with capital murder.

As of Monday morning, police and the FBI are still on the scene inside Walmart looking for clues and identifying victims.

Police say some of the dead are being returned to family members.