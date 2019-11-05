Bryan woman kidnapped at gunpoint on her way to work

A Bryan woman was kidnapped at gunpoint leaving her home to go to work.

Bryan police say Ben Arevalo, 44, popped out of the bushes at his ex-girlfriend's house early Monday morning. He told her he had a gun and to get in the car.

After driving a short time, they stopped at a gas station on North Earl Rudder Freeway so he could drive. The victim managed to run into the store and yell for someone to call 911. Arevalo grabbed her and put her back in the car and drove off.

He drove to Madisonville and the victim said he calmed down. They drove back to Bryan on Highway 21 and were pulled over when an officer recognized the car.

Arevalo was arrested and charged with aggravated kidnapping and unlawful possession of a firearm.

