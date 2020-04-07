'My fear was I'm going to die' says local COVID-19 patient

Kimberly Love was afraid she was going to die.

She's one of the 94 people in Brazos County to test positive for COVID-19, the novel coronavirus sweeping the globe.

Love said she started feeling sick about a week ago.

"It was the cough, and then I started having chills and sweats and so I started feeling like I was hot on the inside," she explained.

The 32-year-old is diabetic, putting her at higher risk for COVID-19. She decided to take herself to the emergency room, but didn't make it.

"I remember waking up in the ambulance. My next-door neighbor said he found me outside and they took me to the hospital," said Love.

Doctors managed to get her fever down from 103 to around 100 degrees. They gave her medicine and sent her home.

"My fear was, 'I'm going to die.' I did have a fever and the body aches got really severe. I had diarrhea. I couldn't hold anything down. I had severe nose bleeds. I lost my sense of smell and taste. My vision was blurry," recounted Love.

Love is on day nine of quarantine and is recovering. Although she's been isolated, she said friends and prayers are getting her through.

"I was scared. I called my mom and cried on the phone like a baby. I'm 32 years old and I cried like a baby. I was so scared," said Love.

Love wants everyone to listen to the social distancing guidelines.

"Don't let the number 10 make it okay to gather and to do your TikToks and videos. Don't let that number be okay. Try to stay at home as much as possible," said Love.

Love said she never thought the virus would impact her.

"I was one of those people that was like, 'Hey, I'm taking all of my vitamins. I'm not going to catch this.' I ended up with it," said Love.