Calvert church partners with school to hold coat drive

The Calvert community came together Saturday to hold its first-ever winter coat drive.

Hundreds of coats were stacked on tables spread out around the Calvert Community Center. All of the coats and winter gear were donated from local school districts, companies, and churches.

All For One Ministry and Calvert ISD student council came together to make the day happen. They had all sizes ranging from children’s smalls to 3X.

“We are trying to bridge the community back together. Over the past few years, we have drifted apart as a community, so we are making every effort we can to kind of bring us all back together and bring us full circle,” said Calvert ISD football coach Jamarcus Ashley.

The organizers say they hope to host a bigger coat drive next year, so they can continue to serve the elderly and those in need in the community.

