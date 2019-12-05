Santa's Wonderland went through biggest expansion before 2019 season

For their 22nd season, Santa’s Wonderland underwent its largest renovation in the Christmas attraction’s history.

“This year we’ve added an additional 77 acres. So part of that new acreage is a new part of town that we call ‘Santa’s Station’,” said Chelsey Castillo, Santa’s Wonderland Customer Service Manager.

At Santa’s Station, you can find great photo opportunities with Santa and Mrs. Clause, new jumping pads, an improved petting zoo, Tinsel the elf, new Christmas characters to interact with additional shopping, and the postmaster to help kids write letters to Santa, according to Castillo.

“We also have the new Big Red Barn this year that we are really excited about. In the Big Red Barn, you will find, St. Nicks Draw, which has locally crafted beers and wine on tap.”

“We also have Bandera Barbeque, which is delicious barbeque here on site. Our barbeque pitmasters get here as early as 5 a.m. to start getting those pits ready and start making some brisket and ribs. We have the Bandera retail area, where you can take some souvenir items with you, watch a Christmas movie, and just hang out and relax at the Big Red Barn.”

Alongside these new attractions, the 2018 new addition, Frostbite’s Mountain underwent upgrades. After bringing snow to Texas last year, they revamped the attraction.

“For our 22nd season, guests can expect a lot more lights, a lot more food options, a lot more activities for the little ones. We have really tried to focus on adding activities for the little ones like the jump pads and that kind of stuff. There is a little bit for everyone here. The whole family can enjoy themselves.”

Santa’s Wonderland is open seven days a week. The hours of operation are Monday through Thursday from 6 p.m. to 11 p.m.; Friday: 6 p.m. to 12 a.m.; Saturday: 3 p.m. to 12 a.m.; Sunday: 3 p.m. to 11 p.m. The park will be open until December 30, so guests can visit Santa and Mrs. Clause even after Christmas.

