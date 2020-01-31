Second person dies from injuries related to oil well blowout

A second person has died after an oil well blowout in Burleson County.

On Jan. 29, an oil well site in Burleson County operated by Chesapeake Energy blew out, killing one contractor and injuring three others.

Gordon Pennoyer of Chesapeake Energy confirmed Friday another contractor died Thursday night due to their injuries. Two individuals are still receiving treatment.

The names of those killed or injured haven't been released by law enforcement or Chesapeake.

Chesapeake Energy has confirmed, "the fire has been extinguished and the well is secured."