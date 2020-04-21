Three new cases of COVID-19 reported in Brazos County, no new deaths

On Tuesday, Brazos County health officials reported three new cases of COVID-19 in Brazos County. The agency did not report any new deaths from the virus.

There are 100 active COVID-19 cases. There have been 173 confirmed cases in the county.

11 people are currently in hospital. One person was discharged from the hospital in the last 24 hours.

57 patients have recovered from the virus. A recovered case is an individual that has been fever-free for 72 hours without medications and has been seven days after the first signs of the virus.

A total of 2,921 tests have been administered in Brazos County.

The next press conference with the Brazos County Health District is scheduled for Thursday, April 23 at 4:30 p.m. It will be broadcast live on KBTX and streamed on KBTX.com and our Facebook page.