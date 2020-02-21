Woman in custody after multi-county chase

A woman led Brazos County Sheriff's deputies on a chase through multiple counties.

The sheriff’s office received information on a woman with warrants out for her arrest from Harris County. The Sheriff's Office attempted to make a traffic stop on FM 2818 and Hwy 21. The woman failed to stop and lead deputies on a chase.

The chase stretched from Brazos County into Burleson County. The woman turned off FM 60 onto County Road 428 in Burleson County. CR428 is a dead-end road, so she got out of her vehicle and began to run.

She is now in custody. More charges are expected following the chase.

