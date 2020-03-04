Aggies’ Wednesday Night Game vs. Abilene Christian Postponed

Wednesday evening's baseball game between No. 24 Texas A&M and Abilene Christian has been postponed due to impending inclement weather forecast for the Brazos Valley.

A makeup date will be set at a later date.

For ticketing information, check out the 12th Man Foundation Ticket Office web site at www.12thManFoundation.com/tickets/ticket-policies of contact the office directly at (888)-99-AGGIE [992-4443] or (979) 845-2311

Rain Out Policy (Postponed/Rescheduled Game)

If a game is postponed/rescheduled before gates open or between the time gates open and the end of the fifth inning, the ticket from the original game can be used for admittance to the postponed/rescheduled event. There are no refunds or exchanges for rescheduled events. Note: A game is considered complete after five innings of play, and no rain out tickets would be issued.

Rain Out Policy (Canceled Game - if no makeup date is set)

If you purchased a single-game ticket from the Man Foundation and that game is canceled and NOT rescheduled, the original ticket can be exchanged for a general admission/lawn/SRO ticket to any regular season baseball home game (excluding premium games) with available inventory. No refunds are available. Exchanges can be made at the box office or by phone. Tickets purchased via the secondary market cannot be exchanged through the 12th Man Foundation. Only tickets purchased directly from the 12th Man Foundation are eligible for an exchange consideration.

Texas A&M's next home action is Friday, March 6 when they host a three-game series against the New Mexico State Aggies.

For a full schedule and to learn more about Texas A&M Baseball, log on to 12thMan.com and follow @AggieBaseball on Twitter.