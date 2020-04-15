Eleven Southland Student-Athletes Named to NFF Hampshire Honor Society

Eleven Southland Conference football student-athletes were named to the 2020 National Football Foundation & College Hall of Fame (NFF) Hampshire Honor Society, the organization announced Wednesday.

Central Arkansas led the way with three selections while Houston Baptist and Sam Houston State each placed two on the list. Nicholls, Northwestern State, Southeastern Louisiana and Stephen F. Austin each garnered one honoree.

The Bears’ contingent is headlined by Third-Team All-Southland pick Toby Sanderson, and the junior offensive lineman was joined by senior running back D’Erek Fernandez and senior defensive back Trai Mosley.

Sanderson is one of six all-conference student-athletes honored by the NFF, along with first-team defensive lineman Andre Walker of HBU, second-teamers Chris Zirkle (NSU), Hunter Brown (SHSU) and Isaac Adeyemi-Berglund (SLU), and fellow third-team honoree Tyler Edwards (SHSU).

The conference’s representatives were rounded out by Houston Baptist’s Sterling Savell, Nicholls’ Dontrell Taylor and Stephen F. Austin’s Cody Williams.

The honoree list is comprised of college football players from all divisions of play who each maintained a cumulative 3.2 GPA or better throughout their college careers. An impressive 1,432 players from 364 schools qualified for membership in the Society's 14th year.

Nominated by their respective schools, members of the NFF Hampshire Honor Society must have completed their final year of playing eligibility in 2019, achieved a 3.2 cumulative GPA throughout entire course of undergraduate study and met all NCAA- or NAIA-mandated progress toward degree requirements.

The initiative has now honored 12,127 student-athletes since its inception, and the program has experienced growth every year in either members or school participation since its launch in 2007.

Southland Conference NFF Hampshire Society Honorees

Central Arkansas

D’Erek Fernandez

Trai Mosley

Toby Sanderson

Houston Baptist

Sterling Savell

Andre Walker

Nicholls

Dontrell Taylor

Northwestern State

Chris Zirkle

Sam Houston State

Hunter Brown

Tyler Edwards

Southeastern Louisiana

Isaac Adeyemi-Berglund

Stephen F. Austin

Cody Williams