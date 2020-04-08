Kyle Field and Blue Bell to participate in nationwide #LightItBlue campaign

Two of Texas A&M University’s most iconic and visible venues – Kyle Field and Blue Bell Park – will participate in the nationwide #LightItBlue campaign between 7 and 11 p.m. on Thursday, April 9 to honor all frontline and essential workers for their efforts during this unprecedented period.

By joining the #LightItBlue initiative, Texas A&M Athletics seeks to thank all the Aggie first-responders, doctors, nurses and health-care professionals in the Brazos Valley, as well as those Aggies serving in areas throughout the country and around the world.

The video screens at Kyle Field and Blue Bell Park will be lit in bright blue and display messages with the #LightItBlue logo and the message “THANK YOU TO ALL FRONTLINE WORKERS.”

“We’ve all been adjusting to our own version of the ‘new normal’ during this COVID-19 outbreak,” Texas A&M Director of Athletics Ross Bjork said. “But for first responders, doctors, nurses and healthcare professionals, their ‘new normal’ is living every day in harm’s way while they fight to keep us safe. Hopefully, the blue coming from Aggieland (on Thursday night) will be a reminder to all of us to take a moment to think about these incredible leaders and their families.”