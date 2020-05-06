Mason Greer from Auburn signs to the CSBI

The College Summer Baseball Invitational proudly announced today, the signing of versatile Infielder Mason Greer from Auburn University.

The Colleyville, Texas native was rated a top-500 player nationally and top-50 player in Texas while attending Colleyville Heritage High School. Son of former Texas Ranger slugger Rusty Greer, Mason was drafted by the Arizona Diamondbacks in the 37th round of the 2019 MLB Draft.

Seeing time at third and first base during his freshman campaign earlier this year, Greer impressed the college baseball community by hitting over .300 during a season cut short by the current pandemic. “Playing college baseball has been a goal that I worked so hard for all of my life. I am honored to be able to participate in what I believe is going to be a very special tournament and an opportunity to play a little bit more baseball and try and make up at least part of a shortened season.”, explained Greer. In his college baseball debut on February 15, 2020, Mason drove in a run and followed that up the next day with a pinch-hit double and scoring a run. Coming off the bench in seven games, the infielder went 3 for 10 with two runs, two doubles and four RBI’s.

When asked about Mason, Brian Nelson, Director of Baseball operations said, “we are excited to have Mason participating in the CSBI. We are fortunate, he comes from a great program at Auburn with a great staff. Players like Kade will help make the CSBI a quality and fun baseball tournament."

Mason will be joining nearly 100 other stand-out college baseball players in early June for the CSBI. The 3 Day event will be broadcasted via a Pay-Per-View subscription which starts at $49.95 for the first 2,000 members and includes the entire 6-game tournament!

For more information on how to take advantage of today’s special, please go to: www.csbi2020.com. Follow the CSBI on social media: http://facebook.com/CSBI2020 | Twitter: @CSBI2020