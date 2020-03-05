Reed Arena Welcomes World-Renowned Golf Personality David Feherty

World-renowned golf personality David Feherty brings his live, one-man show to Reed Arena on the Texas A&M University campus on Friday, April 17. The event begins at 7:30 p.m.

Described as “one of the funniest men in the game,” Feherty’s Live Off Tour! show has made appearances in cities from coast-to-coast in the United States and Canada, but makes its first-ever stop in Aggieland.

Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. on Friday, March 6 with prices ranging from $50 (reserved) to $200 (VIP, includes Meet & Greet). To purchase tickets, please call: 888-99Aggie (888-992-4443) or 979-845-2311. You may also visit www.12thmanfoundation.com for more information.

What They’re Saying About David Feherty and Live Off Tour!

· David Feherty is “a cross between Oprah Winfrey and Johnny Carson.” – The New York Times

· “Uncensored and unhinged, and worth the price of admission. It was really stupendous.” – Golf Digest

· “David Feherty was uproarishly funny. It was two hours of zaniness and mad cap storytelling. People were coming out of their seats with laughter.” – Pittsburgh Post-Gazette

Feherty is a former professional golfer on the European Tour and PGA Tour. He now works as a writer and broadcaster with NBC Sports and Golf Channel.

The Bangor, Northern Ireland, native turned professional in 1976. He spent most of his playing career in Europe, where he won five times and finished in the top 10 twice in the European Tour’s Order of Merit, placing 10th in 1989 and eighth in 1990. He spent 1994 and 1995 playing mainly on the PGA Tour in the U.S., and the best result on the tour was a second-place finish at the 1994 New England Classic. Feherty represented Ireland in international competition and captained the victorious 1990 Alfred Dunhill Cup team. Feherty played for Europe on the 1991 Ryder Cup team.

In 1997, Feherty retired from the tours and began his career as an on-course reporter and golf analyst. Feherty is a contributor to Golf Magazine and has his own column in the back of the magazine called Sidespin. He is also the New York Times and Booksense best-selling author of four books, A Nasty Bit of Rough, Somewhere in Ireland a Village Is Missing an Idiot, An Idiot for All Seasons, and David Feherty’s Totally Subjective History of the Ryder Cup. In 2011, Feherty premiered his own weekly primetime talk show called Feherty on the Golf Channel.

Feherty is also a co-announcer on EA Sports’ Tiger Woods PGA Tour series with Jim Nantz and is a periodic guest on Dallas’ sports radio station, KTCK “The Ticket.” Feherty also appears in advertisements for Bridgestone Golf and Hyundai.

In 2014, Feherty decided to take his act on the road and travel across North America for his new live show Feherty Off Tour – Wandering Around On His Own. His cutting-edge style is full of great stories from behind the scenes, a show you don’t want to miss.