Schmid Named Southland Conference Offensive Player Of The Week

Sam Houston State quarterback Eric Schmid broke onto the scene in a loud way on Saturday in a win over UIW, and on Monday he was named the Southland Conference Offensive Player of the Week, per a release from league officials.

Schmid, a redshirt sophomore from The Woodlands, hit on 29 of his 44 pass attempts for 531 yards and five touchdowns in a 45-6 win over the Cardinals, a team coming off a share of its first ever SLC title.

He connected with Dee Bowens for a 64-yard score on the very first play from scrimmage for the Kats and just piled on from there. Schmid was 21-for-30 at the half for 371 yards and four scores, hooking up with senior wide receiver Nathan Stewart for three scores in the first two periods.

Each of his five touchdown throws were from at least 20 yards, including his lone touchdown throw of the second half, an 80-yard strike to freshman Ife Adeyi late in the third quarter that put SHSU up 38-0.

The 531 yards passing is the second most by any player in the FCS this season. It is also the second most in Bearkat history, surpassed only by Dustin Long’s 577 yards vs McNeese in 2004.

Schmid and the Bearkats will look to go to 2-0 in Southland Conference on Saturday when they travel to Lake Charles, La., for their meeting with the Cowboys since 2016. The game is scheduled for a 6:05 p.m. kickoff and will be aired on ESPN+.