Soccer Hosts Annual Awards Banquet on January 25

Head Coach G Guerrieri and the Aggie Soccer staff invite the public to attend the annual Texas A&M Soccer Awards Banquet on Saturday, January 25.

The dinner and awards reception are to be held in the All-American Room South on the west side of Kyle Field at 6:30 p.m. Those who wish to honor the accomplishments of the 2019 Aggies, including their 25th consecutive NCAA Tournament appearance, should purchase their tickets by Sunday, January 12.

Tickets to the banquet are $30 each. Tickets may be purchased on-line here: https://secure.touchnet.com/C21490_ustores/web/product_detail.jsp?PRODUCTID=12819