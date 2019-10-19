Texas A&M dives into the season with a strong lead over Ohio State

The Texas A&M Aggies swimming & diving started the weekend off strong with diving occupying the leaderboard after the first day of the event against the Ohio State Buckeyes. Both the men’s and women’s diving squads held their own today with freshman Victor Povzner and junior Charlye Campbell in first place.

Povzner clinched first in the 3-meter dive with a score of 428.33. Junior Kurtis Mathews placed third with a score of 377.93. Senior Mike Thibert notched his Olympic Trial cut time in the 50 free at 23.09. Sophomore Shaine Casas broke the pool record at the Rec Center Natatorium for the 100 LC Meter Backstroke, coming in at 54.43, beating the previous record of 54.89 held by Olympian Aaron Piersol back in 2007.

Campbell earned first in the 1-meter dive for the women, finishing with 301.88. Freshman Alyssa Clairmont entered her first meet as an Aggie finishing third on the 1-meter, scoring 281.18.

The Maroon & White take the pool again tomorrow at 10 a.m. with races in short course yards that will be scored.

Day 2 Meet Schedule

200 Medley Relay

1000 Freestyle/800 Freestyle

200 Freestyle

100 Backstroke

100 Breaststroke

200 Butterfly

50 Freestyle

Diving Break – Men's 1-Meter

100 Freestyle

200 Backstroke

200 Breaststroke

500 Freestyle/400 Freestyle

100 Butterfly

Diving Break – Women's 3-Meter

200 Individual Medley

400 Freestyle Relay

Quotes

Head Diving Coach Jay Lerew

On the Teams’ performance today…

“Victor [Povzner], this is his first big meet to hit his first college dive right out of the gate for 80-something points. It kept him going,and it was really awesome.”

On junior Charlye Campbell’s performance…

“Charlye has been coming out of a neck injury lately, but she fought it out. She did really well today, and I was real proud of her today.”

Freshman Diver Victor Povzner

On his college debut…

“I just really enjoyed it. It was a really enjoyable meet. The atmosphere was amazing, the other team was awesome, their sportsmanship was great. I just focused on my own dives and I amreally happy about the outcome of what I did.”

Men’s Head Coach Jay Holmes

On the men’s performance today…

“Any time that you open up your season with a competition you have lots of questions. Some of our guys looked good, like ShaineCasas, MikeThibert. It was good to see where we’re at.”

On his thoughts for tomorrow…

“It kind of sets the benchmark as to where we are right now, and as coaches we need to see where we are at. Our guys need to see, too. It’ll be an exciting meet between us and Ohio State.”

Women’s Head Coach Steve Bultman

On the women’s performance today…

“I thought we had some really good swims today. We had a couple of best times, we had a couple of really close Olympic Trial cut times and we’re just getting into training.”

On how he thinks the meet tomorrow will go…

“I think it’s going to be a heck of a meet. We’re looking forward to it.”