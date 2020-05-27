12th Man Productions Wins Two Telly Awards

Texas A&M Athletics’ 12th Man Productions earned two national awards at the 41st Annual Telly Awards on Wednesday.

Founded in 1979, the Telly Awards honor video and television made for all screens and are judged by The Telly Award Judging Council; a group of leading video and television experts from some of the most prestigious companies in entertainment, publishing, advertising, and emerging technology.

“The collective creative ability of our staff to showcase the stories of our teams, student-athletes and Aggie greats is what elevates our productions to a high level of quality,” associate athletics director for 12th Man Productions Andy Richardson said. “It is always humbling when industry peers recognize that work at a high level.”

‘The Pulse: Texas A&M Football’ earned 12th Man Productions a Bronze Telly in the television division for sports with the 2019 version of the series.

The 30-minute show, which aired nationally on ESPNU last season, highlights exclusive content inside Aggie Football under the guidance of head coach Jimbo Fisher, giving fans a unique perspective of the plays and the playmakers for the Maroon & White. The weekly show is produced by assistant athletics director Buddy Kimberlin, production manager Cade Key, senior producer Mason Flick and producer/host Will Johnson. In earning the Bronze Telly, 12th Man Productions shared the podium with the likes of the CBS Sports, Golden State Warriors, Michigan State’s Spartan Vision and Telemundo, among others.

“’The Pulse’s success highlights the collaborative relationship our staff has with the football program that allows us the behind-the-scenes access that is the hallmark for telling the story of each Aggie football season,” Richardson said.

The production team, working as a collaborative effort with the 12th Man Foundation, also garnered the Gold Telly in the online division for general documentary with ‘Jacob Green: A Hall of Fame Life.’ The documentary featured Green, a former Texas A&M Football All-American defensive lineman and Seattle Seahawks All-Pro. Green, who was inducted into the National Football Foundation College Football Hall of Fame Class of 2019, is currently the Vice President of Major Gifts and Endowments for the 12th Man Foundation, whose mission is to support A&M Student-Athlete scholarships, programs and facilities initiatives.

Flick, produced the video highlighting Green’s life journey from Houston’s Kashmere Gardens to the College Football Hall of Fame. 12th Man Productions shared the awards stand with the likes of Alabama, PlayStation and UNICEF, among others.

“Our creative team is a top-shelf crew and the opportunity to spotlight the stories involved in the Aggie Football program or to tell the story of an Aggie legend such as Jacob Green highlight the collaborative relationships our staff has with Aggie Football and the 12th Man Foundation,” Richardson said.

The Telly Awards annually showcase the best work created within television and across video for all screens. Receiving over 12,000 entries from all 50 states and five continents, Telly Award winners represent work from some of the most respected advertising agencies, television stations, production companies and publishers from around the world.

Under the direction of Richardson, 12th Man Productions has received an extraordinary amount of recognition over the years, including the 2018 national recipient of the Sports Video Group (SVG) and National Association of Collegiate Directors of Athletics Administration (NACDA) Technology Leadership Award.

The 12th Man Productions staff consists of 18 full-time professional members supporting post-production, as well as live event productions. Cultivating the next generation of video production, 12th Man Productions also includes a work force of over 80 students trained to support live control room events and post-production projects including SEC Network broadcasts, live event stadium productions and team content.