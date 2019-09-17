17th ranked Aggies seeking balanced attack as they kick off SEC play Saturday vs No. 8 Auburn

The Texas A&M football team will get SEC play under way Saturday at Kyle Field.

The Aggies will tangle with 8th ranked Auburn. Their second top 10 team to start the season.

Jimbo Fisher wants his A&M offense to be balanced to keep defenses honest and avoid them from keying on the Aggies rushing or passing attacks.

So far the Aggies have shown more success through the air then on the ground.

Part of that has to do with who they are playing, but regardless of the name-less, faceless opponent, Coach Fisher has a vision and knows where he wants this team to get.

"We're going to be physical up front," said Fisher. "We're going to run the football. We're going to be multidimensional in personnel and formations and be able to stretch the field and reach all parts of the field with getting the ball out quick and different things. Screen game, but we're going to stretch the field and throw it down. Our identity is never really going to change. What you are learning is the personnel of how you have to do it and what each individual can and can not do," wrapped up Fisher.

The Aggies have won 4 of its last five SEC openers including a 29-16 win over Auburn in 2016 on the road at Jordan Hare Stadium.

Saturday's game will kick of at 2:30 from Kyle Field and will be nationally televised on CBS. It can be watched locally on KBTX.

