2019 Brazos Valley High School Football Playoff Pairings & Results

By  | 
Posted:

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -- 2019 Brazos Valley high school football playoff pairings and results

Class 5A Division I
BI-DISTRICT ROUND

College Station vs John Tyler - Friday 7 p.m. Cougar Field, College Station

Class 5A Division II
BI-DISTRICT ROUND

A&M Consolidated vs Longview Pine Tree - Friday 7 p.m. Tiger Field, College Station

Huntsville vs Marshall - Friday 7:30 p.m. Maverick Stadium, Marshall

Brenham vs Medina Valley - Friday 7:30 p.m. Cub Stadium, Brenham

Class 4A Division I
BI-DISTRICT ROUND

Navasota vs Bridge City - Friday 7 p.m. - Huffman

Class 4A Division II
BI-DISTRICT ROUND

Giddings vs TBD

Bellville vs TBD

Class 3A Division I
BI-DISTRICT ROUND

Franklin vs Orangefield - Thursday 7:00 p.m. Woodforest Bank Stadium, Shenandoah

Crockett vs Anahuac - Thursday 7 p.m. Moorhead Stadium, Conroe

Cameron Yoe vs West - Friday TBA - Waco ISD Stadium

Rockdale vs Grandview - Friday 7:30 p.m. - Belton High School

Class 3A Division II
BI-DISTRICT ROUND

Buffalo vs Rogers - Friday 7:30 p.m. - Waco Connally

Anderson-Shiro vs Dangerfield - Friday TBA - Kaufman

Lexington vs Rice - Thursday 7 p.m. - Waco Robinson

Class 2A Division I
BI-DISTRICT ROUND

Hearne vs Brackett - Friday 7:30 p.m. Wheatley Heights Sports Complex, San Antonio

Centerville vs Big Sandy - Friday TBD - Palestine Westwood

Normangee vs Hawkins - TBD

Leon vs

Class 2A Division II
BI-DISTRICT ROUND

Bremond vs Louise - Thursday 7 p.m. - Cub Stadium, Brenham

Iola vs Flatonia - Friday 7 p.m. - Taylor High School

Burton vs Chilton - Thursday 7 p.m. - Taylor High School

Snook vs Granger - Friday - TBA - Rockdale

Class 1A Division II
BI-DISTRICT ROUND

Calvert vs Trinidad - Friday 7:30 p.m. - TBA

Private Schools
1ST ROUND - ELEVEN MAN

Brazos Christian vs Ft. Worth Calvary Christian - TBD - Eagle Stadium, Bryan

1ST ROUND - SIX MAN

Alpha Omega vs TBD

Allen Academy vs TBD

St. Joseph vs TBD

 