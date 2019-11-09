2019 Brazos Valley High School Football Playoff Pairings & Results

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -- 2019 Brazos Valley high school football playoff pairings and results
Class 5A Division I
BI-DISTRICT ROUND
College Station vs John Tyler - Friday 7 p.m. Cougar Field, College Station
Class 5A Division II
BI-DISTRICT ROUND
A&M Consolidated vs Longview Pine Tree - Friday 7 p.m. Tiger Field, College Station
Huntsville vs Marshall - Friday 7:30 p.m. Maverick Stadium, Marshall
Brenham vs Medina Valley - Friday 7:30 p.m. Cub Stadium, Brenham
Class 4A Division I
BI-DISTRICT ROUND
Navasota vs Bridge City - Friday 7 p.m. - Huffman
Class 4A Division II
BI-DISTRICT ROUND
Giddings vs TBD
Bellville vs TBD
Class 3A Division I
BI-DISTRICT ROUND
Franklin vs Orangefield - Thursday 7:00 p.m. Woodforest Bank Stadium, Shenandoah
Crockett vs Anahuac - Thursday 7 p.m. Moorhead Stadium, Conroe
Cameron Yoe vs West - Friday TBA - Waco ISD Stadium
Rockdale vs Grandview - Friday 7:30 p.m. - Belton High School
Class 3A Division II
BI-DISTRICT ROUND
Buffalo vs Rogers - Friday 7:30 p.m. - Waco Connally
Anderson-Shiro vs Dangerfield - Friday TBA - Kaufman
Lexington vs Rice - Thursday 7 p.m. - Waco Robinson
Class 2A Division I
BI-DISTRICT ROUND
Hearne vs Brackett - Friday 7:30 p.m. Wheatley Heights Sports Complex, San Antonio
Centerville vs Big Sandy - Friday TBD - Palestine Westwood
Normangee vs Hawkins - TBD
Leon vs
Class 2A Division II
BI-DISTRICT ROUND
Bremond vs Louise - Thursday 7 p.m. - Cub Stadium, Brenham
Iola vs Flatonia - Friday 7 p.m. - Taylor High School
Burton vs Chilton - Thursday 7 p.m. - Taylor High School
Snook vs Granger - Friday - TBA - Rockdale
Class 1A Division II
BI-DISTRICT ROUND
Calvert vs Trinidad - Friday 7:30 p.m. - TBA
Private Schools
1ST ROUND - ELEVEN MAN
Brazos Christian vs Ft. Worth Calvary Christian - TBD - Eagle Stadium, Bryan
1ST ROUND - SIX MAN
Alpha Omega vs TBD
Allen Academy vs TBD
St. Joseph vs TBD