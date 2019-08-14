2019 Friday Football Fever Magazine to be available for pickup this weekend

The 2019 Friday Football Fever Magazine has arrived at KBTX and will be available for pick up at Brazos Valley Smith Dairy Queens at all five locations in Bryan/College Station, two in Brenham, Bellville, Caldwell, Crockett, Hempstead, Madisonville, Navasota, Rockdale, Sealy, and Somerville by this weekend.

It can also picked up at the KBTX studios located at 4141 East 29th street in Bryan as well as at these locations throughout the Brazos Valley:

The magazine was once again authored by former KBTX Sports Reporter Cody Coil and is his 10th edition. The Friday Football Fever Magazine takes an in depth look at 36 Brazos Valley high school football teams as well as our four area college football programs, Texas A&M, Sam Houston State, Prairie View A&M, and Blinn.

This is the second straight year that Smith Dairy Queens has been the title sponsor of Friday Football Fever which was the brain child of former KBTX General Manager Jim Baronet back in 1992 and remains the longest running high school football scoreboard and highlight show in central Texas.

KBTX Sports will kickoff the 28th season of Friday Football Fever on Friday August 30th at 11:35pm following the Late Show with Stephen Colbert exclusively on KBTX and at KBTX.com.