2019 Preseason Edition of “The Pulse” debuts tonight on KBTX

Texas A&M Football’s Emmy-winning weekly series, “The Pulse,” debuts its preseason edition today, one day prior to the Aggies’ 2019 season-opener against Texas State at Kyle Field.

The new-and-improved “The Pulse,” which has been expanded by over five minutes to 23 minutes and 30 seconds per show, will premiere on local CBS affiliate KBTX today at 6:30 p.m. CT. On Thursday, it will air on AT&T SportsNet at 5:30 p.m. CT and on CW-8 Aggieland at 6:30 p.m. CT. “The Pulse” will also be available on 12thMan.com each Wednesday after 8 p.m.

Originally created by 12th Man Productions in 2014, "The Pulse" gives fans an all-access pass into the Texas A&M football program with highlights from the previous week’s game as well as going inside the locker room, training room, practice fields and class rooms from the viewpoint of the student-athletes and coaches. The 12th Man Productions staff also delivers personal features that include visits to the players’ hangouts and hometowns for a truly insider experience.

The show has received multiple awards in its five seasons on the air, including most recently a Silver Telly in 2018. The series won a Lone Star Sports Emmy for Sports Program Series in 2016. The series has been a finalist for the national SVG/NACDA College Sports Media Awards in the Outstanding Program Series category four of its five seasons on air.

Each show is produced by Buddy Kimberlin, Cade Key and Mason Flick. Andy Richardson serves as the executive producer while Will Johnson is the writer and narrator for the series. Texas A&M Ventures is the multimedia rightsholder for the Aggies and local Learfield IMG College team that works alongside Texas A&M Athletics.