2020 Men’s Golf Signee Sadagopan Clinches Team USA Victory at Junior Presidents Cup

Texas A&M 2020 men’s golf signee Vishnu Sadagopan of Pearland, Texas helped lead Team USA to a victory over the International Team in Junior Presidents Cup action on Monday at the Royal Melbourne Golf Club.

Sadagopan clinched the winning point in the 13-11 triumph with a 2-up victory over Joshua Greer of Australia. Sadagopan was the only player to win all three matches in the competition.

“It’s probably the best thing I’ve ever accomplished in my life,” Sadagopan said. “To win the winning point for my country is amazing, these guys are amazing. It was just a great week. Just all the memories and fun, I have learned a lot from my captain. I’ll take a lot from this. I’m going to watch the Presidents Cup and compare myself with how the pros play and what they do.”

Added Team USA captain Justin Leonard, “For the guys, I think this is a peek into what the PGA TOUR looks like, at least in a team aspect. This event mirrors the Presidents Cup in almost every way imaginable, maybe outside a few more thousand people and TV cameras. It was fantastic. Going forward, this should prepare them to want to achieve these kinds of things in the game of golf.

“When you get into a room and you are with the best 11 players in the field and where you are at the point, it makes you a better player. You look around and realize you’re one of the special groups, but it takes a lot of work to stay in that special group. A week like this can propel them to bigger and better things.”

Sadagopan, who is a senior at Shadow Creek High School, is the top ranked player in the state of Texas and No. 15 nationally in the AJGA Rankings, as well as a 2019 AJGA Rolex First-Team All-American.