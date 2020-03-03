2020 SEC Basketball Legends to be honored

Birmingham, Ala. - Birmingham, Ala. -
This marks the 22nd year of the SEC Basketball Legends program.
2020 Allstate® SEC Basketball Legends
ALABAMA - Jerry Harper, 1953-56
ARKANSAS - Derek Hood, 1996-99
AUBURN - Layton Johns, 1960-63
FLORIDA - Chris Richard, 2003-07
GEORGIA - Rod Cole, 1987-91
KENTUCKY - Vernon Hatton, 1956-58
LSU - Collis Temple III, 1999-2003
OLE MISS - Eric Laird, 1982-85
MISSISSIPPI STATE - Jerry Jenkins, 1973-75
MISSOURI - Steve Stipanovich, 1979-83
SOUTH CAROLINA - Tre' Kelley, 2003-07
TENNESSEE - Lang Wiseman, 1989-93
TEXAS A&M - David Britton, 1978-1980
VANDERBILT - Butch Feher, 1973-76