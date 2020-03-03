2020 SEC Basketball Legends to be honored

Birmingham, Ala. - Birmingham, Ala. -

This marks the 22nd year of the SEC Basketball Legends program.

2020 Allstate® SEC Basketball Legends

ALABAMA - Jerry Harper, 1953-56

ARKANSAS - Derek Hood, 1996-99

AUBURN - Layton Johns, 1960-63

FLORIDA - Chris Richard, 2003-07

GEORGIA - Rod Cole, 1987-91

KENTUCKY - Vernon Hatton, 1956-58

LSU - Collis Temple III, 1999-2003

OLE MISS - Eric Laird, 1982-85

MISSISSIPPI STATE - Jerry Jenkins, 1973-75

MISSOURI - Steve Stipanovich, 1979-83

SOUTH CAROLINA - Tre' Kelley, 2003-07

TENNESSEE - Lang Wiseman, 1989-93

TEXAS A&M - David Britton, 1978-1980

VANDERBILT - Butch Feher, 1973-76

 