2020 Signee Athing Mu named National High School Indoor Athlete of the Year

Texas A&M track and field class of 2020 signee Athing Mu was named the National High School Indoor Athlete of the Year, Track and Field News recently announced.

“Athing is a very special high school athlete in more than one event,” said head track and field coach Pat Henry. “We feel she can impact our team as a freshman and her future will be exciting to watch. We are excited to have her join our program.”

While competing unattached at the VA Showcase on Jan. 19, Mu set two national high school leading marks in the 300m (37.36) and 500m (1:10.22). The following week competing for Trenton Track (NJ) at the Dr. Sander Invitational Columbia Challenge, she clocked 53.14 in the 400m, her third leading mark in the country.

The Trenton, N.J., native opened her 2020 indoor season winning the AAU Indoor Season Opener 800m (2:10.87) on Nov. 30. She posted a season best 800m time of 2:04.08 at the Camel City Invitational, the nation’s fourth fastest 800m in 2020.

During the 2020 indoor season she competed in six different races from the 200m, 300m, 400m, 500m, 800m and mile.

“Her personality and commitment to the sport made her recruitment a pleasure,” said coach Henry. “Coach Mallard has communicated with her on a day-to-day basis and indicated to me what a good person and dedicated student she is.”

Mu has been coached under the direction of Trenton Track Club head coach Al Jennings for the past six years.

2020 Indoor Season Bests

200m – 24.89

300m – 37.36

400m – 53.14

500m – 1:10.22

800m – 2:04.08

Mile – 5:00.46