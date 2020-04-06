2020 USATF Hershey National Junior Olympic Championships canceled

The 2020 USATF Hershey National Junior Olympics Track & Field Championships to be held in Jacksonville, Florida July 27-August 2 have been canceled, USATF announced today.

Due to COVID-19 concerns, the University of North Florida and its local health authorities have closed its campus through at least July 30. USATF, in conjunction with the youth committee, is exploring possible alternate contingencies for the Junior Olympic athletes once the crisis allows track facilities to open.

The fate of the USATF Youth Outdoor Championships to be held in Miramar, Florida will be determined no later than April 30. The event is scheduled for June 23-28.

For up-to-date information on COVID-19 gathered by USATF’s Working Group, visit USATF.org/covid19.