The Franklin boys basketball team defeated Rockdale 85-41 Tuesday night at Lion Gym.

Rockdale took the early lead 7-3 to start the first. The Lions then started turning defense into offense and went on a 12-0 run. The Tigers kept things close, but then the Lions went on a 20-6 run in the first half to pull away. Franklin cruised to a 85-41 victory.

Franklin will be back at home Friday to host Rogers.

Rockdale will be on the road at rivals Cameron Yoe this Friday.