The Franklin girls basketball team beat Rockdale 67-34 at Lion Gym Tuesday night in their final game of the regular season.

The 25th ranked Lady Lions started out hot and led 39-11 at halftime. They didn't cool down from there, opening the quarter on a 7-0 run. In a game where every girl suited up got to see the court, Franklin pulled away 67-34 to win in front of their home crowd.

The Lady Lions won District 19-3A and will start the playoffs next week.