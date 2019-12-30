31 point run too much for Mississippi State to overcome at Music City Bowl vs Louisville

Mississippi State dropped a 38-28 decision to Louisville on Monday in the Music City Bowl.

Tommy Stevens, in his final game as a Bulldog, led Mississippi State's offensive attack, registering 221 yards through the air and 71 on the ground. Stephen Guidry was the Bulldogs' leading receiver, notching 76 yards on six receptions as he accounted for one touchdown. Guidry's six catches matched his career-high, set earlier this season against LSU on Oct. 19.

Willie Gay Jr. paced the Bulldog defense with a career-high 11 total tackles, all of which were solo. Marcus Murphy and Tim Washington followed with 10 and eight stops, respectively. Kobe Jones tallied two sacks, the most of his career, while Marquiss Spencer and Aaron Brule each recorded one. Brule's sack marked the first of his career.

Gay Jr. forced a fumble that was recovered by Washington, for the first fumble recovery of his career. Gay Jr. has recorded an interception, forced fumble or fumble recovery in seven of his last nine games.

With Washington's takeaway, State has collected at least one takeaway in 26 of their last 29 games and has compiled 51 over the stretch.

The Bulldogs open the 2020 campaign at home on Sept. 5, welcoming New Mexico to Davis Wade Stadium.