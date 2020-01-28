3rd ranked Hearne Eagles soar to 65-42 victory over Holland

The Hearne boys basketball team beat Holland 65-42 Tuesday night at Eagle Gym.

Micah Smith started the scoring for the Eagles with a steal and a dunk on the other end. Smith then hit a three pointer to increase their lead. Holland's Kyle Frei threw down a two-handed jam to keep it a close game 8-5 in the first. The Eagles then took off turning defense into offense and ballooned their lead 21-5 at the end of the first quarter. Hearne went on to defeat Holland 65-42 for their 14th straight victory.

Hearne will be at Granger on Friday.

Holland will host Thorndale Friday.