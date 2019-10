Fourth ranked A&M Consolidated beat Eighth ranked Lamar Consolidated 41-7 in Rosenburg Saturday night.

The Tigers built a 28-0 lead at halftime in the battle of two undefeated and state-ranked teams. Quarterback Gage Pahl found Texas A&M wide receiver commit Devin Price for four touchdowns.

A&M Consolidated moves to 6-0 on the year. Next week Consol hosts another undefeated opponent, Katy Paetow.