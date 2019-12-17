4 Hearne boys top Calvert at home 76-59

The 4th ranked Hearne boys basketball team beat Calvert 76-59 at Eagle Gym Tuesday night.

The Eagles started out hot on a 11-1 run to open the first quarter. Tyquez Tindle scored 7 of those points for the Eagles early on.

Calvert fought back with steals turning into points from Corderrius Gilmore and MJ Thomas. Thomas' and-one bucket cut the Trojan deficit to 5, 24-19 in the second quarter. The Eagles ended the quarter on a 8-0 run to go up 32-19 at the half.

Hearne kept it going in the second half to win the battle down Highway 6, 76-59.

Hearne will host Little River Academy Friday.

Calvert will play in the Italy tournament starting Thursday.