4 Iola Volleyball stuns #2 Leon in 4 sets

4th ranked Iola beat 2nd ranked Leon 25-23, 25-13, 20-25, 25-23 Tuesday night at Cougar Gym. It was just Leon's third district loss since 1973.

The Lady Cougars got out to a fast start in the first set. The Lady Bulldogs crawled back to tie things up at 10-10. The two teams went back and forth, before Iola ultimately won game one 25-23.

Iola was too much to handle in game two, as they ran to a 25-13 win. Leon took game three to force a fourth set, but Iola closed out the upset on the road, 25-23.

Iola's next match is Friday at home against Normgangee. Leon will be on the road at Normangee next Tuesday.