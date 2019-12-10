5 Crockett blows by Anderson-Shiro 58-38

The 5th ranked Crockett boys beat Anderson-Shiro 58-38 at Owl Gym Tuesday night.

It was a close game in the first half, and a jumper by Micah Briscoe made it a 11 point Owl deficit late in the third quarter. The Bulldogs pulled away from there, scoring in transition and lobs inside to Allen Horace.

Crockett ran away for the 58-38 victory. The Bulldogs move to 5-1 on the year and will travel to the Central Heights Tournament this Thursday in Center.

Anderson-Shiro is now 8-2 on the year and will host Centerville next Tuesday.