Somerville falls to Burton on their home turf

The Somerville Yeguas topped the Burton Panthers on their home turf with a final score of 34-14. The Yeguas were looking for their first district win but could not pull it off.

Panthers had an early touchdown in the first quarter to start the game strong.

At the end of the first quarter, Panther’s quarterback Jackson Kalkhake threw a log pass to Cash Callahan for a touchdown to end the first quarter with a score of 14-0.

A few minutes into the second quarter, Somerville’s Philip Haba found Johnny Legg in the end zone for a touchdown.

The Yeguas will close district play against Peaster at home.