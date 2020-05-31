Buzz Williams speaks out on racial inequality

Texas A&M Head Men's Basketball Coach Buzz Williams joined others in speaking out against racism in light of the protests happening across the country.

A&M Head Football Coach Jimbo Fisher released a statement last night on these topics, and Williams took to Twitter today.

"I am sad and heartbroken at all of the racial inequality and senseless violence that has transpired this week, yet again in our country. The social injustice has continued for far too long, and much too frequently. I feel so much anger, that I struggle articulating my thoughts and emotions. But in truth, cannot imagine the depth of the sorrow and pain involved, because I am not African American, and have never experienced it first hand.

"I cannot pretend to have all the answers, but am convicted now more than ever, that I must find more ways to help and support all of our players, the families represented in our program, and in our community. I am compelled to be part of the solution that helps end the cycle of these inhumane acts. I want to make sure that our program is an agent of change in the ongoing fight against racism.

"Speaking out and posting on social media is important and has value but the change must come from more than words. It is the responsibility of all of us to work daily to demonstrate that love is more powerful than hate, in order to enact change for this generation and the next.

"I am praying for all those that have been impacted in so many ways by these tragedies."