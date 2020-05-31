Bearkat coaches call for action and unity

Sam Houston State Head Football Coach KC Keeler and Head Men's Basketball Coach Jason Hooten released statements on fighting racial injustice.

Keeler tweeted out:

"The idea that some lives matter less is the root of all that is wrong with the world. Mr. Floyd's life mattered. Racism cannot live where there is love, respect, and a commitment to one another's well-being. It's our pledge as coaches, mentors and role models to fight racism and stand up for what we know is right. We stand with our players. Their hearts and souls are our hearts and souls."

Hooten chimed in:

"Really hard to put into words the anger and frustration that I am feeling right now. Our thoughts and prayers are with George Floyd's family and all the others that have been murdered for no reason.

"The racial inequality and senseless violence that continues to be a norm in our country MUST STOP. Too many people talk a great talk, but don't walk the walk. You are either part of the problem, or part of the solution. WE NEED LEADERSHIP!!!!!!

"I will continue to always fight for what's right, help support our student-athletes, their families, our community, and every one of my BROTHERS!!!! WE can not be silent to the things that matter the most, and people can not be scared to live life to the fullest. Speaking out and posting on social media is important, BUT WE NEED ACTION! We need to care about each other!"

