6th Man Club’s tipoff banquet scheduled for October 25

Head coach Buzz Williams invites fans to join the 6th Man Club, a new support group for Texas A&M Men’s Basketball.

Members of the club are invited to the Tipoff Banquet on October 25 and will have the opportunity to meet the team and coaching staff as well as hearing Coach Williams’ theme of the year. Those in attendance will receive an exclusive token or keepsake emblazoned with the logo of the year.

Supporters have the opportunity to sign up for one of the three levels; All Star, All-SEC, or All-American. Members will receive tickets to the Tipoff Banquet as well as 6th Man Club gear. All-SEC members will be invited to the postseason banquet, and those who sign up for the All-American level will also receive an autographed basketball signed by Coach Williams.

To sign up, please contact Baylie Stous in the men's basketball office by emailing bstous@athletics.tamu.edu or by calling 979-845-4531.