76 Texas A&M Student-Athletes to Graduate in May

COLLEGE STATION, Texas – A total of 76 Texas A&M student-athletes are scheduled to earn degrees this semester as Commencement exercises begin Friday with the names of all of the degree recipients appearing on the video board at Kyle Field. The display will be livestreamed on Facebook and YouTube.
“Obtaining a world-class education is the ultimate achievement for any student who chooses to come to Texas A&M,” Director of Athletics Ross Bjork said. “As a department, we are very proud of our student-athletes who not only competed at the highest level in collegiate athletics, they developed as leaders, embracing the core values of this great University. Their hard work and dedication exemplifies the true spirit of Aggieland. Congratulations to this impressive class of student-athletes and now former students!”
Seven student-athletes will receive their master’s degree: football’s Cagan Baldree, men’s basketball’s Chris Collins, men’s swimming and diving’s Jake Gibbons and Colton Haffey, men’s track and field’s Robert Grant, soccer’s Callyn Walton, softball’s Kendall Potts and women’s swimming and diving’s Monika Gonzalez Hermosillo Holtz.
The University will recognize degree recipients with an official “Conferral of Degrees” video featuring The Texas A&M University System Chancellor John Sharp, Texas A&M President Michael K. Young, Chairman of the Board of Regents Elaine Mendoza, Provost and Executive Vice President Carol Fierke and outgoing Student Body President Mikey Jaillet ’20.
In addition, a new website has been created with social media graphics available for graduates to download, a collection of student-posted content and special videos.
For more information on Texas A&M’s Commencement ceremonies, visit https://today.tamu.edu/2020/05/07/texas-am-virtually-celebrates-students-receiving-degrees/.
Sport Name
Equestrian Anna Billings
Equestrian Ashley Davidson
Equestrian Darby Gardner
Equestrian Julie Hill
Equestrian Alexandra Marlow
Equestrian Lauren Rachuba
Equestrian Ann Elizabeth Tebow
Football Riley Anderson
Football Cagan Baldree
Football Keldrick Carper
Football John Clark
Football Travon Fuller
Football Jeremiah Jeffery
Football Marquez Johnson
Football Danny Milam
Football Andrew Riethman
Football McCrae Rutledge
Football Ricky Seals-Jones
Football Hunter Smith
Football Colton Taylor
Men's Baseball Hunter Coleman
Men's Baseball Mason Corbett
Men's Basketball Chris Collins
Men's Basketball Kobie Eubanks
Men's Golf Joshua Gliege
Men's Swimming & Diving Jake Gibbons
Men's Swimming & Diving Mateo Gonzalez Medina
Men's Swimming & Diving Colton Haffey
Men's Swimming & Diving Adam Koster
Men's Swimming & Diving Jose Martinez Gomez
Men's Swimming & Diving Sam Thornton
Men's Swimming & Diving Benjamin Walker
Men's Track & Field Jon Bishop
Men's Track & Field Johnathon Blaine
Men's Track & Field Jaqwae Ellison
Men's Track & Field Raymond Gonzales
Men's Track & Field Robert Grant
Men's Track & Field Tyler Guillory
Men's Track & Field Brandt Preston
Soccer Briana Alston
Soccer Olivia Ausmus
Soccer Grace Cory
Soccer Danielle Rice
Soccer Callyn Walton
Softball Kelbi Fortenberry
Softball Blake-Ann Fritsch
Softball Kendall Potts
Volleyball Camila Gomez Hernandez
Volleyball Hollann Hans
Volleyball Haley Slocum
Women's Basketball Anna Dreimane
Women's Basketball Aahliyah Jackson
Women's Basketball Shambria Washington
Women's Basketball Aaliyah Wilson
Women's Swimming & Diving Kaley Batten
Women's Swimming & Diving Anna Belousova
Women's Swimming & Diving Raena Eldridge
Women's Swimming & Diving Tiffany Futscher
Women's Swimming & Diving Monika Gonzalez Hermosillo Holtz
Women's Swimming & Diving Alais Kalonji
Women's Swimming & Diving Sara Metzsch
Women's Swimming & Diving Amy Miller
Women's Swimming & Diving Sydney Pickrem
Women's Swimming & Diving Kathryn Portz
Women's Swimming & Diving Claire Rasmus
Women's Track & Field Lauryn Barrientos
Women's Track & Field Rebecca Bonta
Women's Track & Field Ashley Driscoll
Women's Track & Field Margaret Hoffman
Women's Track & Field Ashton Hutcherson
Women's Track & Field Kirby Matocha
Women's Track & Field Audrey McKnight
Women's Track & Field Brittany Parker
Women's Track & Field Ciynamon Stevenson
Women's Track & Field Kelsie Warren
Women's Track & Field Falon Wilson