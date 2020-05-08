76 Texas A&M Student-Athletes to Graduate in May

A total of 76 Texas A&M student-athletes are scheduled to earn degrees this semester as Commencement exercises begin Friday with the names of all of the degree recipients appearing on the video board at Kyle Field. The display will be livestreamed on Facebook and YouTube.

“Obtaining a world-class education is the ultimate achievement for any student who chooses to come to Texas A&M,” Director of Athletics Ross Bjork said. “As a department, we are very proud of our student-athletes who not only competed at the highest level in collegiate athletics, they developed as leaders, embracing the core values of this great University. Their hard work and dedication exemplifies the true spirit of Aggieland. Congratulations to this impressive class of student-athletes and now former students!”

Seven student-athletes will receive their master’s degree: football’s Cagan Baldree, men’s basketball’s Chris Collins, men’s swimming and diving’s Jake Gibbons and Colton Haffey, men’s track and field’s Robert Grant, soccer’s Callyn Walton, softball’s Kendall Potts and women’s swimming and diving’s Monika Gonzalez Hermosillo Holtz.

The University will recognize degree recipients with an official “Conferral of Degrees” video featuring The Texas A&M University System Chancellor John Sharp, Texas A&M President Michael K. Young, Chairman of the Board of Regents Elaine Mendoza, Provost and Executive Vice President Carol Fierke and outgoing Student Body President Mikey Jaillet ’20.

In addition, a new website has been created with social media graphics available for graduates to download, a collection of student-posted content and special videos.

For more information on Texas A&M’s Commencement ceremonies, visit https://today.tamu.edu/2020/05/07/texas-am-virtually-celebrates-students-receiving-degrees/.

Sport Name

Equestrian Anna Billings

Equestrian Ashley Davidson

Equestrian Darby Gardner

Equestrian Julie Hill

Equestrian Alexandra Marlow

Equestrian Lauren Rachuba

Equestrian Ann Elizabeth Tebow

Football Riley Anderson

Football Cagan Baldree

Football Keldrick Carper

Football John Clark

Football Travon Fuller

Football Jeremiah Jeffery

Football Marquez Johnson

Football Danny Milam

Football Andrew Riethman

Football McCrae Rutledge

Football Ricky Seals-Jones

Football Hunter Smith

Football Colton Taylor

Men's Baseball Hunter Coleman

Men's Baseball Mason Corbett

Men's Basketball Chris Collins

Men's Basketball Kobie Eubanks

Men's Golf Joshua Gliege

Men's Swimming & Diving Jake Gibbons

Men's Swimming & Diving Mateo Gonzalez Medina

Men's Swimming & Diving Colton Haffey

Men's Swimming & Diving Adam Koster

Men's Swimming & Diving Jose Martinez Gomez

Men's Swimming & Diving Sam Thornton

Men's Swimming & Diving Benjamin Walker

Men's Track & Field Jon Bishop

Men's Track & Field Johnathon Blaine

Men's Track & Field Jaqwae Ellison

Men's Track & Field Raymond Gonzales

Men's Track & Field Robert Grant

Men's Track & Field Tyler Guillory

Men's Track & Field Brandt Preston

Soccer Briana Alston

Soccer Olivia Ausmus

Soccer Grace Cory

Soccer Danielle Rice

Soccer Callyn Walton

Softball Kelbi Fortenberry

Softball Blake-Ann Fritsch

Softball Kendall Potts

Volleyball Camila Gomez Hernandez

Volleyball Hollann Hans

Volleyball Haley Slocum

Women's Basketball Anna Dreimane

Women's Basketball Aahliyah Jackson

Women's Basketball Shambria Washington

Women's Basketball Aaliyah Wilson

Women's Swimming & Diving Kaley Batten

Women's Swimming & Diving Anna Belousova

Women's Swimming & Diving Raena Eldridge

Women's Swimming & Diving Tiffany Futscher

Women's Swimming & Diving Monika Gonzalez Hermosillo Holtz

Women's Swimming & Diving Alais Kalonji

Women's Swimming & Diving Sara Metzsch

Women's Swimming & Diving Amy Miller

Women's Swimming & Diving Sydney Pickrem

Women's Swimming & Diving Kathryn Portz

Women's Swimming & Diving Claire Rasmus

Women's Track & Field Lauryn Barrientos

Women's Track & Field Rebecca Bonta

Women's Track & Field Ashley Driscoll

Women's Track & Field Margaret Hoffman

Women's Track & Field Ashton Hutcherson

Women's Track & Field Kirby Matocha

Women's Track & Field Audrey McKnight

Women's Track & Field Brittany Parker

Women's Track & Field Ciynamon Stevenson

Women's Track & Field Kelsie Warren

Women's Track & Field Falon Wilson