A Yankee legend lookng to make a bid to buy the New York Mets

Alex Rodriguez and fiancee Jennifer Lopez have retained J.P. Morgan to represent them in raising capital for a possible bid for the New York Mets.

The move was first reported by Variety and confirmed to The Associated Press by a person familiar with the decision.

The three-time AL MVP retired in August 2016 with 698 home runs, a .295 average and 2,086 RBIs in 22 years.

He was suspended for the 2014 season for violations of Major League Baseball’s drug agreement and labor contract.