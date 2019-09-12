A&M Athletics offering promotions and group ticket pricing offer options

The exciting action of Texas A&M Football has returned and with six home games remaining in 2019, group tickets are a great option for youth organizations, company outings, family reunions or just a gathering of friends to experience game day at Kyle Field this season.

Fans also have three opportunities to take advantage of the Family Appreciation offer: Sept. 14 vs. Lamar, Oct. 26 vs. Mississippi State and Nov. 2 vs. UTSA. Tickets are $30 for the three games featured during this promotion.

Additional group opportunities for this season include:

Healthcare Appreciation (Sept. 21 vs. Auburn)

Union Day (Sept. 21 vs. Auburn)

4-H Day (Oct. 26 vs. Mississippi State)

Scouts Day (Oct. 26 vs. Mississippi State)

Young Alumni Day (Oct. 26 vs. Mississippi State)

Band/Spirit (Nov. 2 vs. UTSA)

Educator Appreciation Day (Nov. 2 vs. UTSA)

Faith & Family (Nov. 2 vs. UTSA)

Youth Sports Day (Nov. 2 vs. UTSA)

Energy Day (Nov. 16 vs. South Carolina)

Visit www.12thmanfoundation.com/groups to explore all of the options for group tickets and experiences or to buy tickets for these offers. Additionally, fans can opt to have a 12th Man Foundation representative contact them to discuss all of their ticketing options by clicking HERE.

Once again this year, Texas A&M Athletics will honor the men and women who serve our country by celebrating Military Appreciation Day on Nov. 16 vs. South Carolina. Fans are encouraged to help us celebrate by purchasing $30 tickets to be donated back to service personnel and their families by going to www.12thman.com/promocode and entering the promo code: MILITARY. Military members and their families will be able to request tickets to the South Carolina game later this fall.

Special price points and experiences are available for groups of 12 or more.