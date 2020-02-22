A&M Closes Out Mary Nutter Collegiate Classic with 9-5 Win Over UC Davis

Texas A&M softball concluded the Mary Nutter Collegiate Classic with a 9-5 win over UC Davis on Saturday at the Des Moines field of Big League Dreams. The Aggies finish action in Cathedral City, California with a 3-2 record to improve their overall mark to 11-5, as UC Davis falls to 7-6.

Transfer Makinzy Herzog has not hesitated to make an immediate impact on the Aggie roster. Herzog had a stellar day at the plate going 4-for-4 with three RBI, including a triple and a two-run home run, just a double shy of a cycle. Junior Ashlynn Walls finished with two RBI and two doubles and was also key in the Aggies’ success at the plate. Senior Kelbi Fortenberry, a four-year veteran of Mary Nutter, contributed to her last win in California with an RBI and scored two runs.

Sophomores Morgan Smith and Kayla Garcia both came up clutch for the Aggies with two RBI on two outs. Morgan Smith was the second Aggie who ripped a triple in today’s game, which was her first of the year.

Junior right-hander Kayla Poynter had a gritty performance in the circle to earn her fourth win of the season. In 5.0 innings of work, Poynter allowed five hits, while striking out six. Poynter leaves California with two wins after a strong outing against Bethune-Cookman on Thursday.

Throughout the three-day tournament, Herzog batted .588 finishing with 10 hits, which included a double, two triples and two home runs. Morgan Smith also had an impressive weekend at the plate finishing with six RBI and hitting .500.

KEY INNINGS

T1 | Alyse Rojas single through the right side and Marisa Given put runners on first and second after reaching on an A&M fielding error. Isabella Leon fouled out close to the A&M dugout on the third base side to advance both runners. Riley Siegel doubled to right center to score Rojas and Given. UC Davis 2, A&M 0

B3 | Ashlynn Walls doubled to right center. Makinzy Herzog hit a hard hit ball up the middle and Walls would score from second, sliding in easily after a wild throw from the centerfielder. Kelbi Fortenberry reached based with a fielder’s choice and Herzog would sprint home to slide under the tag from the shortstop. Fortenberry stole second and advanced to third on a wild pitch. Morgan Smith had a sac fly to center to plate Fortenberry. A&M 3, UC Davis 2

T4 |Marissa Jauregui placed a bunt just to the right of the circle to get on first. Leah Polson singled up the middle to advance Jauregui. Alyse Rojas singled through the right side, as Jauregui would advance to third and Polson moved to third. Rojas stole second and Polson scored on the miscommunication throwing error by A&M. Rojas advanced to third on a wild pitch and Marisa Given scored Rojas with a single to center. UC Davis 5, A&M 3

B4 |Ashlynn Walls hit at two-out double to the left center. Makinzy Herzog homered to left center. A&M 5, UC Davis 5

B5 | Jourdyn Campbell and Morgan Smith had back-to-back walks. Madi Jatzlau pinch ranch for Campbell and advanced to third on a Payton McBride single to centerfield. Dani Elder pinch ran for McBride. With the bases loaded, Kayla Garcia ripped a single to the right side, plating Jatzlau and Smith. A&M 7, UC Davis 5

B6 | Herzog tripled to centerfield. Fortenberry walked and stole second. Morgan Smith tripled to centerfield to bring in Herzog and Fortenberry. A&M 9, UC Davis 5

Top Offensive Players:

Morgan Smith | 2-for-2, 1 R, 2 RBI

Ashlynn Walls | 2-for-3, 2 H, 2 R

Makinzy Herzog | 4-for-4, HR, 3 RBI

Kayla Garcia | 1-for-3, 1 H, 2 RBI

Pitching Breakdown:

Makinzy Herzog – 2.0 IP, 2 H, 2 R, 0 ER, 4 SO, 1 BB

Kayla Poynter (4-1) – 5.0 IP, 5 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 6 SO, 3 BB

WHAT THEY SAID

Head Coach Jo Evans

On the team not giving up…

“I thought Ashlynn Walls was terrific. She got us going in a couple of those innings with two outs. She stepped up big time. Our kids kept fighting. Obviously, we put ourselves in a big hole defensively by not making plays. Our offense just turned it on and I’m really proud of them. With two outs, you can easily give up and give in, but that mentality to fight will serve us really well.”

On Makinzy Herzog’s offense…

“She’s special. She’s just a special player and a special athlete. She can do everything. She’s just a threat every time she’s up at the plate. I love the way she plays the game and she’s quiet about it. She’s loud in the way with her results and the way she gets hits, but she’s a real quiet kid. I just love coaching her and she’s a great team player. I think there are some parts of her game that can get better, which is kind of scary when you think about it. Just the way she puts pressure on defenses and keeps us going. I thought that combination of Ashlynn [Walls] and Makinzy was solid. I also thought Fortenberry had a pretty good day and some really good looks at the plate, making things happen.”

ON DECK

Texas A&M returns to College Station to host Sam Houston State on Wednesday, Feb. 26 for a doubleheader beginning at 3 p.m. at Davis Diamond.

